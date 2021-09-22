Overview

Dr. Charles Markle, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital, Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Markle works at Coastal Neurological Institute in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.