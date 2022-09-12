Dr. Charles Marguet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marguet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Marguet, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Marguet, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Marguet works at
Locations
-
1
Urology-Centennial48 Centennial Way Ste A, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 522-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marguet?
Just a great practitioner as well as having one of the best bedside manners a physician could ever have. He takes time to eplain things in detail, and leaves you with no question about treatment options. Have been seeing him for years.
About Dr. Charles Marguet, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1154522399
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marguet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marguet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marguet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marguet works at
Dr. Marguet has seen patients for Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marguet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Marguet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marguet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marguet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marguet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.