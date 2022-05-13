See All Neurologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Charles Marcuccilli, MD

Neurology
5 (9)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Marcuccilli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Marcuccilli works at MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical College of Wisconsin
    9000 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 266-1757
    Rush University Medical Center
    1653 W Congress Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-5000
    Rush University Subspecialty Care
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 710, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-3034

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Charles Marcuccilli, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801849559
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcuccilli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marcuccilli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcuccilli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcuccilli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcuccilli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcuccilli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

