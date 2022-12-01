Dr. Charles Marchese, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marchese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Marchese, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Marchese, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Marchese works at
Locations
-
1
Manalapan Foot and Ankle LLC145 State Route 33, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 845-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marchese?
Dr. Marchese and his staff are always professional. Appointments can be scheduled quickly and always on time!!
About Dr. Charles Marchese, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1417061854
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marchese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marchese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marchese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marchese works at
Dr. Marchese has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marchese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marchese speaks Italian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Marchese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marchese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marchese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marchese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.