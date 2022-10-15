Overview

Dr. Charles Maltz, PHD is a Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hepatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Maltz works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.