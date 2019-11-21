Overview

Dr. Charles Majka, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.



Dr. Majka works at Hemesath Podiatry in Decatur, TX with other offices in Bridgeport, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.