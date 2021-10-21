Dr. Charles Maitland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maitland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Maitland, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Maitland, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Doctors' Memorial Hospital, Jackson Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Maitland works at
Locations
Balance Disorders Clinic Inc.1401 Centerville Rd Ste 510, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 878-3592
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors' Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The staff moved my husband’s first visit up immediately when I described worsening symptoms. Dr. Maitland and staff were exceedingly kind and professional. He gave a thorough exam and diagnosis, prescribing medicine which is helping quickly, and providing reason material on several aspects of the disease. Although tough to get through on the phone, once answered the assistance is quick and pleasant.
About Dr. Charles Maitland, MD
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1013914084
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maitland works at
