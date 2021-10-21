Overview

Dr. Charles Maitland, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Doctors' Memorial Hospital, Jackson Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Maitland works at Neuro-ophthalmology & Balance Disorders Clinic in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.