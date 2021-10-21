See All Ophthalmologists in Tallahassee, FL
Dr. Charles Maitland, MD

Neuro-Ophthalmology
2.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Maitland, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Doctors' Memorial Hospital, Jackson Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Maitland works at Neuro-ophthalmology & Balance Disorders Clinic in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Balance Disorders Clinic Inc.
    1401 Centerville Rd Ste 510, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 878-3592

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors' Memorial Hospital
  • Jackson Hospital
  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Vertigo
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 21, 2021
    The staff moved my husband’s first visit up immediately when I described worsening symptoms. Dr. Maitland and staff were exceedingly kind and professional. He gave a thorough exam and diagnosis, prescribing medicine which is helping quickly, and providing reason material on several aspects of the disease. Although tough to get through on the phone, once answered the assistance is quick and pleasant.
    New Patient — Oct 21, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Charles Maitland, MD
    About Dr. Charles Maitland, MD

    • Neuro-Ophthalmology
    • 53 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013914084
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Maitland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maitland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maitland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maitland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maitland works at Neuro-ophthalmology & Balance Disorders Clinic in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Maitland’s profile.

    Dr. Maitland has seen patients for Vertigo, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maitland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Maitland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maitland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maitland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maitland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

