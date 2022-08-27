Dr. Charles Mahakian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahakian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Mahakian, MD
Dr. Charles Mahakian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Absolute Primary Care Center6857 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 258-6437
About Dr. Charles Mahakian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1881780724
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Mahakian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahakian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahakian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahakian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahakian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahakian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.