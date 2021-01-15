Dr. Charles Machell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Machell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Machell, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Machell works at
Locations
San Antonio6800 W Interstate 10 Ste 350, San Antonio, TX 78201 Directions (210) 615-0494Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - Kerrville1001 Water St Bldg A, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 896-3730
Kerrville301 Junction Hwy Ste 220, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 896-3730
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great man great physician
About Dr. Charles Machell, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- University Of Nm School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
