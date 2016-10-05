Dr. Charles Mabray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mabray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Mabray, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Mabray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.
Dr. Mabray works at
Locations
-
1
Mabray C Richard MD Office115 Medical Dr Ste 202, Victoria, TX 77904 Directions (361) 574-9697
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Detar Hospital Navarro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mabray?
Wonderful caring staff and very wise doctor.
About Dr. Charles Mabray, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1255336798
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mabray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mabray accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mabray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mabray works at
Dr. Mabray has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mabray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mabray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mabray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mabray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mabray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.