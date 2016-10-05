Overview

Dr. Charles Mabray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.



Dr. Mabray works at MABRAY C RICHARD MD OFFICE in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.