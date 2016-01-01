Dr. Charles Lyon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Lyon, MD
Dr. Charles Lyon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Vitreo-retinal Associates836 Olive St, Shreveport, LA 71104 Directions (318) 212-5901
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Charles Lyon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558380303
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lyon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyon has seen patients for Retinal Ischemia, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lyon speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyon.
