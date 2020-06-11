Dr. Lynne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Lynne, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Lynne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Locations
Uhealth Urology Clinic At Professional Arts Center1150 NW 14th St Ste 309, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6090
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The BEST DOCTOR!!!
About Dr. Charles Lynne, MD
- Urology
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1902839723
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynne has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynne.
