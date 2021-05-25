Overview

Dr. Charles Lunn Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Lunn Jr works at Centennial Health in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.