Overview

Dr. Charles Ludivico, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fountain Hill, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.



Dr. Ludivico works at St Lukes Neurological Assocs in Fountain Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Sjögren's Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.