Dr. Charles Ludivico, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Ludivico, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fountain Hill, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.
East Penn Rheumatology Associates PC701 Ostrum St Ste 302, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Directions (610) 868-1336
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
My first two visits with Dr. Ludivico for EDS and Connective Tissue Disease went very well. He was thorough, knowledgeable, and listened. They also filled out paperwork for me for ABAWD. I see here that there are a number of people who did not have similar positive experiences with Dr. Ludivico. As with any doctor, I believe it is important to find a doctor that can relate to you personally, and has specialty in your diagnosis (or symptoms). I would recommend giving Dr. Ludivico a try, as he has been very helpful to me and some other reviewers here, and if you do not have success, to obtain a second opinion from another Rhuematologist. This is unfortunately just how the medical profession works -- you hear wide acceptance of this in the Psychiatry and Therapy industries, and you'd be incorrect to assume that finding a doctor that "understands you" does not apply to other medical professions.
- Rheumatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Temple U Hosp
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
