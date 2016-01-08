Overview

Dr. Charles Lowe III, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.



Dr. Lowe III works at Allergy and Asthma Center of Appalachia Pllc in Pikeville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.