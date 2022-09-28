Dr. Charles Lovell Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovell Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Lovell Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Lovell Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Lovell Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Charles F. Lovell Jr. M.d. PC142 W York St Ste 905, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 623-3039
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Lovell Jr?
Dr. Lovell has been my Doctor for over 30 years. He has taken care of my medical needs with excellent service and care. He is very concern with my well being and takes time to explain my problems and refers me to the best doctor when the need arrives. Thanks to his expertise, his referrals and with God's grace I been in good health. I rate his practice 5+
About Dr. Charles Lovell Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1174629448
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lovell Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovell Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovell Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lovell Jr works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovell Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovell Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovell Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovell Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.