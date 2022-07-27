Dr. Charles Love, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Love is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Love, MD
Dr. Charles Love, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Pittsbugh and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Johns Hopkins Children's Center1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-6262Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Johns Hopkins Medicine - Green Spring Station10755 Falls Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 614-1132Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ur0l0gy Clinic601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (443) 997-0270Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
It was a very successful visit.
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1194771329
- Ohio State University Hospital
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- University Of Pittsbugh
- Earlham College
- Cardiac Electrophysiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Love has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Love accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Love. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Love.
