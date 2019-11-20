See All Dermatologists in Pleasant Hill, IA
Dermatology
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Charles Love, MD is a Dermatologist in Pleasant Hill, IA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.

Dr. Love works at Charles Love, M.D. in Pleasant Hill, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Herpes Simplex Infection and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Charles Love, M.D.
    6000 E University Ave Ste 350, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 226-8484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 20, 2019
    Was attentive and took the time to explain the MOHS procedure for my father. Very good care.
    About Dr. Charles Love, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043312432
    Education & Certifications

    • U Ia Affil Prog
    • U Ia Hosp Clins
    • LaCrosse Luth Hosp
    • R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Love, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Love is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Love has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Love has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Love works at Charles Love, M.D. in Pleasant Hill, IA. View the full address on Dr. Love’s profile.

    Dr. Love has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Herpes Simplex Infection and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Love on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Love. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Love.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Love, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Love appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

