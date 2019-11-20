Dr. Charles Love, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Love is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Love, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Love, MD is a Dermatologist in Pleasant Hill, IA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Dr. Love works at
Locations
Charles Love, M.D.6000 E University Ave Ste 350, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327 Directions (515) 226-8484
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Was attentive and took the time to explain the MOHS procedure for my father. Very good care.
About Dr. Charles Love, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1043312432
Education & Certifications
- U Ia Affil Prog
- U Ia Hosp Clins
- LaCrosse Luth Hosp
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Love has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Love accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Love has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Love works at
Dr. Love has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Herpes Simplex Infection and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Love on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Love. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Love.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Love, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Love appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.