Dr. Charles Loprinzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Loprinzi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Loprinzi works at
Locations
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 717-0207
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Charles Loprinzi makes me feel that my care is important to him. Dr. Loprinzi works in an environment that is positive to patients that adds to a wonderful experience. I could not have been treated by a better doctor. Thank you for saving my life and giving me more time to enjoy living.
About Dr. Charles Loprinzi, MD
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1194704676
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin-Madison
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Maricopa Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
