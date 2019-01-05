See All Oncologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Charles Loprinzi, MD

Oncology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Charles Loprinzi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Loprinzi works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 717-0207

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Charles Loprinzi, MD

  • Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1194704676
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Wisconsin-Madison
Residency
  • Maricopa Medical Center
Internship
  • Maricopa Medical Center
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charles Loprinzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loprinzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Loprinzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Loprinzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Loprinzi works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Loprinzi’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Loprinzi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loprinzi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loprinzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loprinzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

