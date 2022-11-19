See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Jenkintown, PA
Dr. Charles Long, MD

Wound & Burn Care
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Long, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Long works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Jenkintown, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Suburban Plastic Surgeons, PC
    1250 Greenwood Ave Ste 14, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Third-Degree Burns
Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Third-Degree Burns

Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Third-Degree Burns
Abdominal Hernia
Aging Face
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cosmetic Conditions
Excessive Sweating
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Aging
Skin Cancer
Skin Laxity
Spider Veins
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Nov 19, 2022
Dr. Long and his practice did a great job with my skin graft, it healed very quickly and looks great.
John — Nov 19, 2022
About Dr. Charles Long, MD

Specialties
  • Wound & Burn Care
Specialties
35 years of experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1033164736
  • 1033164736
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • Temple University School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charles Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Long has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Long works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Jenkintown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Long’s profile.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

