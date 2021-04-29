Overview

Dr. Charles Lombardi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Lombardi works at Francis Lewis Foot Care in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.