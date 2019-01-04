Dr. Charles Lo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Lo, MD
Dr. Charles Lo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
James Lo M.d. Mary Lo M.d. Sc1140 Lake St Ste 402, Oak Park, IL 60301 Directions (312) 782-0487
He is brilliant and very caring
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
