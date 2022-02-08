Overview

Dr. Charles Livsey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Livsey works at CarePoint Neurosurgery in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.