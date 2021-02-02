Dr. Charles Lively, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lively is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Lively, MD
Dr. Charles Lively, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lively works at
Locations
Maria Cole Family Practice6110 EASTRIDGE RD, Odessa, TX 79762 Directions (432) 580-7320
Dr. Charles A Lively, Lively Wellness and Aesthetics Med Spa608 N Muskingum Ave, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 580-9168
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Medical Center Hospital
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lively preformed my laparoscopic hysterectomy with excellence. He is caring and also recommends natural supplements vs. pharmaceuticals when possible. His staff is friendly and the office is clean. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Charles Lively, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326062589
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Houston
- University Med Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Texas Tech University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lively has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lively accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lively has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lively works at
Dr. Lively speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lively. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lively.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lively, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lively appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.