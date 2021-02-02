Overview

Dr. Charles Lively, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lively works at Maria Cole Family Practice in Odessa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.