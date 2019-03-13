See All Pediatricians in Huntersville, NC
Dr. Charles Little, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Little, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Little works at Novant Health Spine & Headache Rehabilitation - Lake Norman in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Spine & Headache Rehabilitation - Lake Norman
    10305 Hamptons Park Dr Ste 101, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2642

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 13, 2019
    Best doctor! My kids love him. He takes the time with each patient and answers any questions. You aren't a number. My daughter got sick on Friday and they were able to get her in and Dr. Little said if he didn't feel better on the medicine to call on the weekend. I have very high standards for doctors especially for my children and he really is the best!
    — Mar 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Little, MD
    About Dr. Charles Little, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1578676979
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • East Carolina U, School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Little, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Little has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Little works at Novant Health Spine & Headache Rehabilitation - Lake Norman in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Little’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

