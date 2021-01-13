Dr. Charles Lindsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Lindsey, MD
Dr. Charles Lindsey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
Baptist Eye Surgeons3001 W ANDREW JOHNSON HWY, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 581-0360
Morristown-hamblen Healthcare System908 W 4th North St, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 581-0360
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
How was your appointment with Dr. Lindsey?
They got me right in for an appointment. Professional and courteous. Great group of doctors and staff! Have been a patient for several years. Could not ask for better.
- U Tenn
- U Tenn Hosp
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
