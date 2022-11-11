Overview

Dr. Charles Linden, MD is a Dermatologist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.



Dr. Linden works at Valley Dermatologic Medical Group, Inc. in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.