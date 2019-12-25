Overview

Dr. Charles Lightdale, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Lightdale works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Esophagitis and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.