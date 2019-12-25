Dr. Charles Lightdale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lightdale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Lightdale, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Lightdale?
Professional, caring and most importantly takes the time to listen and respond so that you fully understand his response to your question.
- Gastroenterology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1063586014
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|Ny Hosp/Cornell Med Ctr/Mem
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
