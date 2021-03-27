Overview

Dr. Charles Lieder, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Lieder works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Morton Grove, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.