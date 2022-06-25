Overview

Dr. Charles Lieber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Lieber works at MDVIP - Coral Springs, Florida in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.