Overview

Dr. Charles Licata, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainville, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.



Dr. Licata works at ProHealth Physicians in Plainville, CT with other offices in Bristol, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.