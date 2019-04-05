Dr. Charles Libby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Libby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Libby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Libby, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Balanitis and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1434 Williamsbridge Rd Fl 2, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 299-7295
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Libby?
Dr. Libby is a true professional demonstrating care and concern. He's the only Urologist I would ever go to. In addition, Dr. Libby's office staff is top of the ranks. Very friendly, helpful, and comforting as well. I have to mention Melissa and Debra who are at the reception window making sure all paperwork and operations moves smoothly. They are the oil that makes the doctors practice work like a silent engine racing down a track. If your lucky, ask Debra to tell some jokes!! She's GREAT
About Dr. Charles Libby, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1306954946
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- U Calif
- Weill Cornell Medical
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Libby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Libby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Libby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Libby has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Balanitis and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Libby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Libby speaks Greek and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Libby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Libby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Libby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Libby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.