Overview

Dr. Charles Li, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from China Medical College and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers.



Dr. Li works at West Florida Medical Associates PA in Crystal River, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Wellness Examination and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.