Dr. Charles Leusner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leusner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Leusner, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Leusner, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Leusner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Multicare Health System315 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 383-1099
-
2
Trauma Medical Imaging4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 761-4200
-
3
Tra Medical Imaging - Cedar2202 S Cedar St Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 761-4200
-
4
Tra Medical Imaging - Lakewood5919 100TH ST SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 761-4200
-
5
TRA Medical Imaging150 Dennis St Sw, Tumwater, WA 98501 Directions (360) 236-9753
-
6
Carol Milgard Breast Center4525 S 19TH ST, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 759-2622
-
7
Medical Imaging On 1st LLC33915 1st Way S Ste 203, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 815-1231
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leusner?
About Dr. Charles Leusner, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1255403176
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- Maine Med Center|University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leusner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leusner works at
Dr. Leusner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leusner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leusner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leusner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.