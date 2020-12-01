Dr. Charles Lester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Lester, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Lester, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System.
Dr. Lester works at
Locations
Robert V. Hensley D.o. PC101 Rockefeller Dr Ste 202, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 687-9227
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was nervous at first, not knowing what to expect, but...in 1 minute, he had me calmed down. I think Dr. Lester is a terrific Dr. He is voted number one psychiatrist in the area, especially for children. I had been told all my life I was bipolar, I AM NOT. I just need lots of benzos to keep me calm. I don't know what I would have done if Dr. Lester hadn't seen me, EVERY Dr, had put me on anti depression, I am a basket case on those. He told me to throw them away. I am getting better, Rome wasn't built in a day, thank God I have patience...but, if you have a problem, he will listen with both ears, and set you straight. Wonderful, and very smart man. I am glad to say he is my DR.
About Dr. Charles Lester, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1851357974
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lester has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lester works at
Dr. Lester has seen patients for Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.