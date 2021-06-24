Overview

Dr. Charles Leinberry, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Nazareth Hospital.



Dr. Leinberry works at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.