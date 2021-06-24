Dr. Charles Leinberry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leinberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Leinberry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Leinberry, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Nazareth Hospital.
Dr. Leinberry works at
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute9501 Roosevelt Blvd Fl 44, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (800) 764-9183
Rothman Orthopaedics925 Chestnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (800) 321-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Nazareth Hospital
He was an attentive, no non-sense doc, which I like. He explained my options and arranged for the surgery. I was very pleased with him and his staff and I am glad I went to see him.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073563078
- U New Mexico
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Allentown Affil Hosps
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
