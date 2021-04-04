See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Charles Lee, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (84)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Charles Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Enhance Medical Center in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Enhance Medical Center
    462 N Linden Dr Ste 333, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 271-5954

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olympia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asian Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Surgery
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Asian Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Surgery
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 84 ratings
Patient Ratings (84)
5 Star
(63)
4 Star
(16)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Apr 04, 2021
Charles S Lee, MD performed a Rhinoplasty for me in August of 2020 and the results have been beyond my expectations! I had a severe injury to my nose, which resulted in my inability to breathe through my nose at all. Additionally, my nose was injured to the degree that it was badly misshapen, crooked, and generally very unattractive. While regaining the function of my nose was the primary issue, I also was very concerned about the appearance and desired a much prettier nose than what I had been left with following the injury. l showed Dr Lee pictures of noses I wished to have mine look like and he reviewed those with me to explain what was achievable. My nasal reconstruction was complex and required Dr Lee to take rib cartilage from under my breast fold to achieve the results he deemed necessary. Due to Dr Lee's amazing aesthetic eye and exceptional surgical techniques, I now have a functional, beautiful and refined nose. Dr Lee is the VERY BEST of Beverly Hills plastic surgeons!
CA2020Dream — Apr 04, 2021
About Dr. Charles Lee, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Korean
NPI Number
  • 1093926628
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Miami
Medical Education
  • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charles Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lee works at Enhance Medical Center in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

84 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

