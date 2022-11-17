See All Otolaryngologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Charles Leblanc, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (52)
43 years of experience
Dr. Charles Leblanc, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Leblanc works at ENT Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Zachary, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Allergic Rhinitis and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ENT Medical Center
    5258 DIJON DR, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 (225) 769-1090
    Christopher L. Surek D.o. Apmc
    6110 Main St Ste D, Zachary, LA 70791 (225) 769-1090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Postnasal Drip
Allergic Rhinitis
Enlarged Turbinates
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (5)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Leblanc?

    Nov 17, 2022
    I dr Leblanc had a nice bedside manner. Very professional. I thought my visit was too quick. He came in to see me and within one minute he was finished. To this point I feel his diagnosis was correct as I am feeling better. I just felt like he was very much in a hurry. His nurse was wonderful
    Keith Tassin — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Leblanc, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548255722
    Education & Certifications

    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leblanc has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leblanc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Leblanc has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Allergic Rhinitis and Enlarged Turbinates, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leblanc on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Leblanc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leblanc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leblanc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leblanc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

