Dr. Leblanc has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Leblanc, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Leblanc, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Leblanc works at
Locations
-
1
ENT Medical Center5258 DIJON DR, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-1090
-
2
Christopher L. Surek D.o. Apmc6110 Main St Ste D, Zachary, LA 70791 Directions (225) 769-1090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leblanc?
I dr Leblanc had a nice bedside manner. Very professional. I thought my visit was too quick. He came in to see me and within one minute he was finished. To this point I feel his diagnosis was correct as I am feeling better. I just felt like he was very much in a hurry. His nurse was wonderful
About Dr. Charles Leblanc, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1548255722
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leblanc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leblanc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leblanc works at
Dr. Leblanc has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Allergic Rhinitis and Enlarged Turbinates, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leblanc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Leblanc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leblanc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leblanc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leblanc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.