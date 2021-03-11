Dr. Leath III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Leath III, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Leath III, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.
They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1700 6th Ave S Rm 10250, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-4986
Sanford Gynecologic Oncology Clinic1309 W 17th St Ste 102, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 Directions (605) 312-3250
North Mississippi Medical Center Hematology961 S GLOSTER ST, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-4550
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Leath is the best. He has been my oncologist for eight years.
About Dr. Charles Leath III, MD
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1255313193
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
