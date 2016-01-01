Dr. Charles Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Le, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Le works at
Locations
1
Digestive Disease Associates Inc292 Euclid Ave, San Diego, CA 92114 Directions (619) 786-1582
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
About Dr. Charles Le, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1821243759
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.