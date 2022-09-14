Overview

Dr. Charles Lawrie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX|Baylor College Of Medicine Houston Tx and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Lawrie works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

