Dr. Charles Lawrie, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (113)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Lawrie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX|Baylor College Of Medicine Houston Tx and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Lawrie works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 601E, Miami, FL 33176
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    1150 Campo Sano Ave Fl 3, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Homestead Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Complications of Joint Prosthesis

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 113 ratings
Patient Ratings (113)
5 Star
(104)
4 Star
(7)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Sep 14, 2022
Follow Up
David Cohen — Sep 14, 2022
About Dr. Charles Lawrie, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1720354806
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Zurich, Switzerland|Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Residency
  • Univ Of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital|University of Miami / School of Medicine
Internship
  • Univ of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp|Univ of Miami/Jackson Meml Hosp
Medical Education
  • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX|Baylor College Of Medicine Houston Tx
Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charles Lawrie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lawrie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lawrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lawrie has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Complications of Joint Prosthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawrie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

113 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrie.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

