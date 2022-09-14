Dr. Charles Lawrie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Lawrie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Lawrie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX|Baylor College Of Medicine Houston Tx and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 601E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care1150 Campo Sano Ave Fl 3, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Lawrie, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720354806
Education & Certifications
- University Of Zurich, Switzerland|Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Univ Of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital|University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Univ of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp|Univ of Miami/Jackson Meml Hosp
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX|Baylor College Of Medicine Houston Tx
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawrie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lawrie using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lawrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawrie has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Complications of Joint Prosthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawrie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lawrie speaks Spanish.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrie.
