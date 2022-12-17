Overview

Dr. Charles Lawler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Lawler works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

