Dr. Charles Lascano, MD

Sports Medicine
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Lascano, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Universidad Libre De Cali.

Dr. Lascano works at CliniSanitas Medical Center in Doral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CliniSanitas Medical Center
    2000 NW 87th Ave Ste 101, Doral, FL 33172

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bursitis
Elbow Injuries

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Fracture
Fracture Care
Hand Conditions
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 11, 2021
    On my first appointment Dr. Charles Lascano took the time to listen to my problem and examined me carefully, then explained my condition and how it will be treated, I am grateful to find someone who knows what he is doing and who treat the patient compassionately and professionally.
    Jul 11, 2021
    About Dr. Charles Lascano, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1376715441
    Education & Certifications

    • Via Christi Regional Medical Center
    • Universidad Libre De Cali
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Lascano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lascano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lascano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lascano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lascano works at CliniSanitas Medical Center in Doral, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lascano’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lascano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lascano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lascano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lascano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

