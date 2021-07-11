Dr. Charles Lascano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lascano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Lascano, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Lascano, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Universidad Libre De Cali.
Dr. Lascano works at
Locations
CliniSanitas Medical Center2000 NW 87th Ave Ste 101, Doral, FL 33172 Directions (844) 665-4827
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
On my first appointment Dr. Charles Lascano took the time to listen to my problem and examined me carefully, then explained my condition and how it will be treated, I am grateful to find someone who knows what he is doing and who treat the patient compassionately and professionally.
About Dr. Charles Lascano, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376715441
Education & Certifications
- Via Christi Regional Medical Center
- Universidad Libre De Cali
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Lascano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lascano accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lascano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lascano speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lascano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lascano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lascano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lascano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.