Dr. Charles Larosa, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Larosa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Long Island Community Hospital.
Locations
Island Surgical & Vascular Group PC15 Park Ave, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 581-4400
Head Injury Association300 Kennedy Dr, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Directions (631) 227-6650
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor highly recommend him and his office.
About Dr. Charles Larosa, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larosa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larosa has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Lymphedema and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Larosa speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Larosa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larosa.
