Dr. Lanzarotti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Lanzarotti, MD
Dr. Charles Lanzarotti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus.
Ridley-Tree Cancer Center3237 S 16th St Ste 2300, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 389-3154
Advanced Pain Management7400 W Rawson Ave Ste 143, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 389-3154
Amg W Oklahoma Ave2025 W Oklahoma Ave Ste 100, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 389-3154
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus
Love Dr Lanzaratti and his assistants and staff
About Dr. Charles Lanzarotti, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Lanzarotti works at
