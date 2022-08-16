See All Cardiologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Charles Lanzarotti, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (14)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Lanzarotti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus.

Dr. Lanzarotti works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Franklin, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ridley-Tree Cancer Center
    3237 S 16th St Ste 2300, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 389-3154
  2. 2
    Advanced Pain Management
    7400 W Rawson Ave Ste 143, Franklin, WI 53132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 389-3154
  3. 3
    Amg W Oklahoma Ave
    2025 W Oklahoma Ave Ste 100, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 389-3154

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 16, 2022
    Love Dr Lanzaratti and his assistants and staff
    Randy Santos — Aug 16, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Lanzarotti, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861498214
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lanzarotti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lanzarotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lanzarotti has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lanzarotti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanzarotti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanzarotti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanzarotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanzarotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

