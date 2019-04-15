Overview

Dr. Charles Lanning Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Lanning Jr works at Womens Health Center in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.