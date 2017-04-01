Dr. Charles Langs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Langs, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Langs, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Univ. Nephrology Associates Llp530 1st Ave Ste 4B, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-0705
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
I recently consulted with Dr Langs about my blood pressure. He was extremely friendly and personable, and highly professional.
About Dr. Charles Langs, MD
- Nephrology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Langs has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia
