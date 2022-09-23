Overview

Dr. Charles Laney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Panola Medical Center and University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada.



Dr. Laney works at The Stern Cardiovascular Foundation in Oxford, MS with other offices in Grenada, MS, Germantown, TN and Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.