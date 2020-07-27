Overview

Dr. Charles Lane, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital.



Dr. Lane works at GENERAL & LAPAROSCOPIC SURGICAL ASSOCIATES PC in Maryville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Port Placements or Replacements and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.