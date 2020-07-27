Dr. Charles Lane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Lane, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Lane, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital.
Locations
Progressive Health Care for Women Ltd.6810 State Route 162 Ste 100, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-3616Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Essence Healthcare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lane took my gallbladder out in January 2020. He was great to work with when I had my consultation and the day of my surgery.
About Dr. Charles Lane, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1164581468
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Illinois Wesleyan university
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lane has seen patients for Gallstones, Port Placements or Replacements and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
