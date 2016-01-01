See All Gastroenterologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Charles Landis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Landis works at Neurological Surgery Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis C and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurological Surgery Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake
    1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Endoscopy Suite at Harborview
    410 9th Ave N Fl 7, Seattle, WA 98109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Harborview Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Viral Hepatitis
Hepatitis C
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Viral Hepatitis
Hepatitis C
Liver Damage from Alcohol

Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon

About Dr. Charles Landis, MD

  • Gastroenterology
  • 20 years of experience
  • English
  • 1659512895
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
  • Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charles Landis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Landis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Landis works at Neurological Surgery Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Landis’s profile.

Dr. Landis has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis C and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Landis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

